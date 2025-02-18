Roman Reigns' WrestleMania status uncertain, claims long-time rival

A popular WWE Superstar has made a huge claim about Roman Reigns' status for WrestleMania 41. The Tribal Chief has been absent since the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The OTC put forth an impressive performance in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Reigns scored four eliminations before CM Punk eliminated him simultaneously alongside Seth Rollins. The Visionary attacked his former Shield brother and hit him with two stomps, including one on the steel steps.

During a recent interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Rollins stated that Roman Reigns' WrestleMania status was still unknown. The former World Heavyweight Champion said he did not know the timeline of The Head of the Table's return. He further pointed out that Reigns was on a limited schedule.

"You mentioned me stomping Roman's head at the Rumble. We don't know where his WrestleMania status is going to be. I don't know when he's going to come back. He's on a limited schedule as it is. So we'll see what kind of deal he wants to work out," Seth Rollins said. [From 26:11 to 26:23]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

WWE analyst proposed an interesting scenario for Roman Reigns' return

WWE analyst Sam Roberts proposed an interesting scenario ahead of Seth Rollins' Elimination Chamber Qualifying match last night on Monday Night RAW.

In a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated Roman Reigns might return at the Elimination Chamber to cost Seth Rollins the match and set up a WrestleMania clash against The Architect. He added it could be followed by CM Punk cashing in the favor Paul Heyman owed him to make it a Triple Threat contest on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"What if Roman Reigns comes back, and he's the one that costs Seth Rollins from winning the Elimination Chamber, if Seth is even in it, and the match is made between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns? And what if CM Punk uses his favor to go, 'Nope, I want in that match as well,'" Roberts said. [From 54:25 onwards]

You can check out Sam Roberts' comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor last night on RAW to become the final star to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He will compete against John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul inside the steel structure to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' title at WrestleMania 41.

Will the OTC show up at Elimination Chamber to cost Sethe Rollins the match? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

