Roman Reigns sends a two-word message ahead of his match at WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is pumped up ahead of his historic championship unification match at WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief will lock horns with Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows in a clash where both Universal and WWE Championships will be on the line. However, more than titles will be on the line as both men look to establish themselves at the top of the company and gain bragging rights.

Ahead of his bout against The Beast Incarnate, The Head of the Table took to Twitter to remind fans that there's just a week left before everyone acknowledges him on the grandest stage.

Roman Reigns believes he is "the top guy of WWE"

Roman Reigns recently shared his thoughts on the everlasting debate of who is the greatest wrestler of all time. In a not-so-surprising response, The Tribal Chief named himself.

During his recent appearance on the The Michael Kay Show, Reigns stated that he's the face of WWE and the company's greatest star.

"To me, I'm not trying to get there, I believe I'm there," said Reigns. "I believe I'm living in the day of The GOAT within my own performance. I'm just constantly pushing myself, and for many reasons, I feel like I'm surrounded by the greatest and me as a singles competitors, as the Universal Champion, as the top guy of WWE, the face of this billion dollar company, I'm the greatest of all time." [11:06-11:36]

Reigns has been booked as an unstoppable force since his return at SummerSlam in 2020. The Head of the Table's incredible reign as the Universal Champion has shown no signs of slowing down. But if anyone can take Roman Reigns down, it's Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is more motivated than ever to take The Head of the Table down.

With WWE building both men as an indomitable force, it's hard to predict who will walk out of WrestleMania with both titles.

Who do you think will come out on top when Roman Reigns clashes with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Roman Reigns? Yes No 10 votes so far