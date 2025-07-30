"Roman's dead in the water" - Triple H was against a major Roman Reigns-related WWE decision

Roman Reigns is set to enter the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam alongside Jey Uso in New Jersey. However, it recently came to light that Triple H was against a major decision ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns had Paul Heyman by his side for years, as The Original Tribal Chief became the most prominent name in the entire industry. With The Wiseman's guidance, the 40-year-old star created The Bloodline and ruled Friday Night SmackDown for years to come. Unfortunately, Heyman turned on Reigns at WrestleMania 41 and aligned with Seth Rollins.

On WWE: Unreal, Ed Koskey pitched an idea where Seth Rollins leaves the event with Paul Heyman. However, Triple H was against the idea initially, as it would've left Roman Reigns with nothing and no one, due to which he became a top name in the industry. Moreover, The Game didn't want The Original Tribal Chief to get pinned and lose at the event, as it would've affected his character further.

"I'm not sure I agree with it. I feel like in that scenario, Roman's [Reigns] dead in the water. His character. He's not a babyface. He's not a heel. He doesn't have any of the shit around him that made him successful, and he got beaten by CM Punk," Triple H said.

Triple H awarded Roman Reigns with a new WWE belt

Roman Reigns conquered the men's division in the Stamford-based promotion before Triple H took over the creative duties when Vince McMahon decided to step back in 2022. The Game booked The Original Tribal Chief in several high-profile situations and opponents in the coming months.

In June 2023, Triple H appeared on Friday Night SmackDown to award Roman Reigns with a new championship. After the 40-year-old megastar crossed 1000 days as the company's champion, the 14-time World Champion awarded him the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

While the segment ended in chaos, the Hall of Famer got the opportunity to book Roman Reigns in more challenging scenarios before he lost the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. It'll be interesting to see how much further the company can book The Original Tribal Chief without gold around his waist.

