Ron Killings has one chance to stop WWE run being fumbled, says veteran (Exclusive)

Ron Killings recently returned to WWE after being released by the company, much to the surprise of fans. His current run has also received some criticism, and veteran journalist Bill Apter has commented on the topic too.

Ron Killings coming back to the action, along with the character change he underwent, has many invested in his future. Nevertheless, his momentum has slowed down somewhat, although he is scheduled to face John Cena in a non-title match on SmackDown next.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed whether Ron Killings had already been mishandled by the WWE creative department. He said:

"Not yet, it's too soon to tell. But they already, on RAW, they were calling him R-Truth much more than Ron Killings. So that sort of made me go like, wait a minute didn't they say it was gonna be Ron Killings? But no, the second time around, like the second part of the story, I think the heat was there. It wasn't as hot as the first time, the shock value. So Saturday Night's gonna decide whatever they do, on Saturday Night's main event. That's gonna decide how hot that angle stays." [24:46 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for Ron Killings in WWE.

