Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch top rankings for female athletes with most online abuse

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey might be very successful, but it has come at a cost. According to a recent report, Lynch and Rousey have become the two women to receive the most online abuse.

With the ability to target negative comments at online celebrities from safe spaces in their own homes, online abuse or trolling has increased quite a great deal. According to the report, women athletes have particularly suffered in recent years.

A report by Bonus Finder noted that Simone Biles received the highest number of tweets with 14077. However, when it came to the percentage of negative tweets, Ronda Rousey topped the list. While she received fewer tweets overall, 83.1% of 5,035 received by Rousey had negative connotations.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch was not far down the list, as among the 8705 tweets aimed at her, a whopping 76.19% were negative.

WWE stars have to take on a high-pressure schedule while touring, but the situation online is not conducive to a healthy atmosphere either. Among the athletes tracked, Simone Biles had the second-lowest number of negative tweets with 65.11%.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE "Love me or hate me, both are in my favor. If you love me, I'll always be in your heart, if you hate me, I'll always be in your mind." "Love me or hate me, both are in my favor. If you love me, I'll always be in your heart, if you hate me, I'll always be in your mind."

Several stars have taken a step back from social media in the past due to its toxic nature. The study further proves that the abuse received by women athletes is far too high.

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch are both set to feature in championship matches at WrestleMania 38

At WrestleMania 38, Ronda Rousey will be in the Women's main event match when she challenges Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rousey returned to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, which she immediately won, booking her match at the Show of Shows.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey And for everyone that has my back and has been supportive through all this. Thank you so much,I can't explain how much I appreciate you all. And for everyone that has my back and has been supportive through all this. Thank you so much,I can't explain how much I appreciate you all.

Rousey's never been a fan favorite, with the WWE Universe not appreciating her moving directly into the main event picture as soon as she arrived in the company.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is set to defend her title against Bianca Belair. Lynch has even spoken about how she dislikes social media.

"It gives people an outlet to be constantly angry about things, and I don't think that's good for the world. That's Rebecca Quin's philosophy on social media."

Lynch's manner of return, squashing a fan favorite like Belair, hasn't helped her popularity with fans, but it does not justify the amount of hatred she has received online.

What are your thoughts on the situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Angana Roy