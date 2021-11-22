Becky Lynch opens up about the main issues with Social Media

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch utilizes social media very well, but acknowledges its many negative aspects.

Becky Lynch recently sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to discuss all things WWE. When talking about the pros and cons of social media, Lynch admits that it's great to use when she's hyping up a big match, but for everything else, she hates it.

"We have a live microphone on us 24/7 and sometimes it can be used for bad and sometimes it can be used to hype something and show more disdain when we're coming to a big match," Becky Lynch said. "I, ironically, hate social media. I think it's stupid, but I think it has a purpose and that purpose can be used for our work. I don't think people need to see me brushing my teeth in the morning, but I think people can see how I feel about an opponent and my stories going forward."

Becky Lynch thinks social media can be bad for one's mental health

While Becky Lynch loves interacting with her fans on social media, she also realizes that this kind of outlet can be very bad for someone's mental health.

"You made a good point about fans and how they can interact and follow you and I think that's awesome. That is great," Becky Lynch continued. "But one thing we see with social media... I like to use it for wrestling purposes and further a storyline. I think there's so much... for people's mental health, I think it can be bad. I think it can be detrimental. I think people compare themselves to each other. It gives people an outlet to be constantly angry about things, and I don't think that's good for the world. That's Rebecca Quin's philosophy on social media."

You can see Becky Lynch step into the ring with Charlotte Flair in a battle for brand supremacy Sunday night at WWE Survivor Series.

