"I saw Bray go past me" - Top SmackDown Superstar reacts to seeing former WWE Champion backstage at Extreme Rules 

Ronda Rousey recently opened up about witnessing Bray Wyatt's grand WWE return from close quarters at last week's Extreme Rules 2022.

The former Universal Champion closed the premium live event by making his return with an eerie segment. Wyatt's appearance elicited a massive reaction from the Philadelphia crowd, who were thrilled to see him.

Earlier in the same show, Ronda Rousey won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan. As such, The Baddest Woman on the Planet got a closer look at not just Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules but also the moments leading up to it.

Speaking on her YouTube live stream, Rousey revealed that since she got done with her match at the event, she was able to witness Wyatt go past her. She also recalled tending to her daughter at the same time as she had woken up.

"Well actually, Põ [Rousey’s daughter] was kind enough to be asleep when I was done wrestling [at Extreme Rules]. So, I could actually sit and watch the rest of the card and then right as Bray [Wyatt] was coming out, my mom comes with Põ because I guess she woke up and I was trying to have her around the screen, like keep her happy because I knew. I saw Bray go past me from Gorilla into there and I was like, ‘Ahh!’" said Ronda Rousey. [H/T Post Wrestling]

WWE @WWE After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Bray Wyatt returns in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE #ExtremeRules After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Bray Wyatt returns in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE #ExtremeRules. https://t.co/wsRKqCNFdp

Ronda Rousey is excited to see what WWE has in store for Bray Wyatt

Furthermore, Ronda Rousey added that she loves how Triple H has been organizing things of late, making her optimistic about Bray Wyatt's future.

She also mentioned how Rob Fee's (WWE's new Creative Director) "horror background" possibly played a role in Wyatt's return segment being a smash hit with fans.

"So I knew he was about to come out before he came out so I wanted to see it and Põ was losing patience, but she stuck it out until the show was over so it was pretty awesome and I just the way that Triple H is doing things and if that is new — that new Creative Director [Rob Fee] that has the horror background that had something to do with that, I am very excited for the future," added Ronda Rousey. [H/T Post Wrestling]

The former Universal Champion is set to appear on this week's SmackDown. With Colin Delaney rumored to be the first member of his new rumored stable, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out for Bray Wyatt in the coming weeks.

