Ronda Rousey breaks silence after heartwarming announcement

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently took to social media to break her silence after her heartwarming personal announcement.

Rousey is known for her time in UFC and WWE. She signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2017 and went on to win several titles. However, she announced her retirement from wrestling in October 2023, but not long after, she made a one-off appearance at Ring of Honor.

Rousey recently took to her Instagram to reveal that her book 'Our Fight' has been released after two years of hard work. The former UFC star also mentioned that copies of her signed books have started to hit the shelves in the UK.

"After almost 2 years of work, seeing #OurFight in hardcover for the first time is hard to describe - seeing the work of @ewillphoto just takes it to another level. So I’m calling on all UK people!! Signed copies 📚of Our Fight are hitting the shelves at @waterstones!" she wrote.

WWE star Becky Lynch said she would be open to a match against Ronda Rousey in the future

During a recent interview with Daily Mail UK, Lynch talked about not facing Ronda Rousey in a singles match. The Man said that she would be open to a match against The Baddest Woman on the Planet if the latter ever decided to return to WWE.

"Some things have their seasons, and we didn't have that season. If she ever comes back again, maybe that season will be right there. Maybe it will be springtime on that story again, but it never got back to that."

Some fans want Rousey to return and face Becky Lynch. It remains to be seen what the former star has planned for her future in wrestling.

