Ronda Rousey breaks silence after major betrayal

Ronda Rousey took to social media to break silence after she was betrayed by long-term friend and tag team partner Shayna Baszler.

At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Rousey and Baszler lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after The Queen of Spades betrayed her tag team partner midway through the match.

Baszler eventually walked out of the match, allowing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to secure the win and regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Instagram, The Baddest Women on the Planet broke the silence with a short message. She also shared photos of Baszler's betrayal, who locked her now-former tag team partner in a submission.

"I can’t believe it’s already over," wrote Rousey.

Check out Rousey's Instagram post and message below:

Shayna Baszler spoke about potentially facing Ronda Rousey before betraying her

Prior to her betrayal at Money in the Bank, Shayna Baszler spoke about a potential match between her and Ronda Rousey.

Speaking on WrestleRant, the former UFC fighter explained how things usually work under in mixed martial arts of amateur wrestling.

She said:

"So in combat sports, it's kind of this rule, in MMA or amateur wrestling, Jiu-jitsu, whatever, it's kind of a thing where if I have the title, and my teammate works their way up through tournament and takes out everyone and earns their spot. As my friend, it would be disrespectful for me to deny them that or to refuse to give them that opportunity."

Shayna Baszler added:

"It's almost offensive if the person bows out like, 'Oh, she's my teammate, I'm not gonna [fight her]" — like, 'Wait, you don't think I can defend against you, what's up?'"

A match or even a long-term feud between Ronda Rousey and Baszler could possibly take place in the near future.

What did you make of the implosion between Rousey and Baszler? Sound off in the comment section below.

