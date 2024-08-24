Ronda Rousey claims WWE made a game-changing offer to stay after WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey's WWE career started on a high note and she receive many accolades before leaving the company, except for one thing. The former UFC star recently revealed a game-changing offer by the company, which included a singles match with Becky Lynch and the return of Evolution PLE.

Rousey's first run was filled with stellar matches against notable names in the Stamford-based promotion. However, a one-on-one match with Becky Lynch never took place, and she eventually went on a hiatus after WrestleMania 35.

In an interview on Ring The Belle, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed a staggering offer from WWE. They wanted to bring back the Evolution PLE after WrestleMania 35 and offered her a one-on-one match against The Man:

"Well, they offered to bring it back for a second time. They said, 'Ronda if you stay after WrestleMania, we'll have another Evolution in six weeks and have you and Becky [Lynch] in singles.' I was like,'I promised my family.' First, I was like, I wanted to go from WrestleMania to Survivor Series and Triple H convinced me to stay till WrestleMania. And, I promised my family like, that's it," Rousey said. (From 18:34 to 19:00)

Check out the video below:

Becky Lynch on why a one-on-one match with Ronda Rousey never took place in WWE

The Man has defeated major names in the Stamford-based promotion and won several titles across all three brands. However, Becky Lynch never got a one-on-one match with Ronda Rousey she desired.

In an interview with Daily Mail UK, The Man stated everyone wanted to see her go up against The Baddest Woman on the Planet. However, the moment had gone by as they both eventually left, and returned a few years later:

"Do I think that was the match that everyone was clamoring for? Yes, it was. Everyone wanted that singles match. And I think, people thought that moment in time would be evergreen, and it wasn't. That's OK too. I think you can't force things when they're not there, and I think we see that with what's currently going on with the product," Lynch said.

The dream match won't happen anytime soon in WWE or any other promotion as Ronda Rousey has retired from full-time competition, and expecting her second child.

