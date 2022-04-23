Ronda Rousey to compete in 'Beat the clock'  Challenge on SmackDown next week

On the latest edition of SmackDown, a Beat the Clock 'I Quit' Challenge match was announced between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for next week.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is set to face The Queen in an 'I Quit' match at the upcoming Premium Live Event, WrestleMania Backlash. On the latest edition of SmackDown, the contract was signed to make the match official. Flair mocked Rousey by stating that she had already beaten the former UFC Champion at WrestleMania and had no problem doing it again.

After a heated argument between the two, The Queen flipped the table and attacked Rousey with a kendo stick. Rousey managed to escape and reverse the attack on Flair. The Baddest Woman on the Planet sent a message to Flair by putting Drew Gulak in an armbar while she signed the contract.

The two women will now face each other again next week in a Beat the Clock 'I Quit' Challenge next week on SmackDown. The challenge was announced on WWE's Twitter handle.

The rivalry between the two women goes back three years. Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, along with Becky Lynch, were part of the historic first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania 35.

Ronda Rousey wants a re-match with no loopholes

On the episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey stated that she wanted a re-match against Charlotte Flair. The Baddest Woman on the Planet cited that she did not want any loopholes or escape for the SmackDown Women's Champion and challenged the latter to an 'I Quit' match.

"I want a re-match. But not a regular match. I don't want Charlotte to be able to get herself disqualified again or counted out and escape with her title. No, I want a re-match, with no loopholes, no excuses and no doubt. At WrestleMania Backlash, I challenge Charlotte Flair to an 'I Quit' match," stated Rousey. [00:25 - 00:50]

The former UFC Champion was unhappy with the conclusion of her match at WrestleMania 38 for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The ending of the match saw Rousey lock Charlotte in an armbar.

As The Queen tapped out, the referee was knocked out, meaning that the match continued. Charlotte eventually won the match with a boot to Ronda's face.

