Ronda Rousey confirms the ban of a popular weapon from WWE

Ronda Rousey has confirmed that WWE has banned the use of thumbtacks in its programming.

Thumbtacks are one of the most iconic weapons in the history of the company. Some of the most popular and gruesome spots have involved tacks, from The Undertaker chokeslamming Mankind on them at King of the Ring 1998 to Triple H giving Cactus Jack a Pedigree on them at Royal Rumble 2000 and Mick Foley throwing Randy Orton on a sprinkle of tacks at Backlash 2004.

The most recent use of Thumbtacks in WWE was at Extreme Rules 2016, where Chris Jericho was thrown on tacks bareback by Dean Ambrose during the Ambrose Asylum match.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, The Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed that she pitched a thumbtack spot for her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. She then confirmed what has been rumored over the years about WWE's stance on thumbtacks - that they have been banned from use.

“They said we can’t use thumbtacks anymore. That legally we can’t like purposefully, like, injure people, like, cut through skin and stuff. I don’t know,” Ronda said.

The actual finish to the match was less memorable, with Morgan passing out in Ronda Rousey's submission and the former UFC fighter winning back the title she lost at Money in the Bank.

Ronda Rousey's WWE status reportedly changed after Extreme Rules

The 2022 Royal Rumble winner has been teasing a heel turn for months now. She attacked Liv after their match at SummerSlam. She has since been cutting heelish promos and even attacked Adam Pearce.

According to a recent report by PWInsider, Ronda has been listed as a heel on WWE's internal roster since her victory at Extreme Rules.

"Although it has been obvious for some time this was the direction she was going in, we are told that WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is now considered a heel internally."

The question is, who will be next in challenging Ronda Rousey for her championship?

The SmackDown Women's roster still lacks star power in comparison to its RAW counterpart. The only viable name that now comes to mind is Charlotte Flair, who has been off WWE TV for months.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes