Ronda Rousey criticizes WWE's lack of depth in the women's division

Ronda Rousey recently had some harsh words for WWE's women's division, as she expressed that the roster has been lacking depth for quite some time.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been women's champion on three separate occasions in WWE. Since her debut, she has lost a total of four matches. Last week, she defeated Liv Morgan to win her second SmackDown Women's Championship.

In the past, fans have often criticized how much the women's division has lacked in terms of star power and depth. In her recent vlog, Rousey addressed the same issue and criticized the lack of depth in WWE's women's division:

“One thing that’s really missing is none of the women have storylines aside from titles, like you watch pay per views and there’s several men’s matches that aren’t for titles and the women don’t really get any non-title storylines which I feel like would really add to the depth of people getting to know everyone’s different character before they got into the title picture." (From 3:32 to 4:00)

She also went on to express that part of the problem is also less TV time due to the size of the roster.

“I mean there’s just not enough women on either of the rosters. I mean, you could argue that there’s not enough airtime for all you know, the men and women’s rosters combined. So it’s like do you reduce the roster and give everyone more airtime? Or do you add to the roster and give it more depth." (From 3:04 to 3:30)

It will be interesting to see who steps up to Ronda, as major stars like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Naomi are not on WWE programming.

Ronda Rousey recently praised Raquel Rodriguez

The Baddest Woman on the Planet regained her lost gold when she defeated Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 to once again become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

In her latest vlog, Rousey spoke about former NXT Champion Raquel Rodriguez. She praised the former champion and expressed that she always wanted to face her in the ring:

"I've always really wanted to work with Raquel [Rodriguez]. So I'm really glad that I got to make this happen," said Ronda Rousey. "I always wanted to work with Raquel because she's really f***ing strong." [H/T - Sportskeeda]

It will be interesting to see if Ronda and Raquel go at it one more time for the top prize on the blue brand in the coming months.

Who do you think can dethrone Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : Would you like to see Ronda Rousey vs Raquel Rodriguez for the title? Yes No 0 votes