Ronda Rousey disliked popular WWE Superstar, according to 75-year-old veteran

Ronda Rousey didn't like a popular WWE Superstar, according to a veteran. The former UFC Champion made headlines for her comments about her time in the Stamford-based promotion and how she was booked.

Ad

Rousey singled out her feud with the former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss as a source of frustration for her. She claimed that WWE booked her to wrestle Bliss because the latter had high merchandise sales.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet called it "ridiculous" and questioned WWE's decision-making process. While veterans like JBL and Booker T called Rousey's comments "disrespectful" and "naive," veteran wrestling manager Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, shared a different take.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, he said that Rousey believed her own hype.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

"Well, see, this is the problem I have with these people who are believing their own hype, believing their own gimmick. Yeah, she was a UFC fighter, and she was very good at it till she met those other two girls that knocked her out in successive matches," he said.

Ad

Mantell also claimed that Rousey didn't want to work with Bliss. After his co-host pointed out that if it was due to Bliss's size, Rousey didn't have a problem working with Liv Morgan. This led to the 75-year-old claiming that Rousey might have had some issues with Little Miss Bliss.

"She just didn't like her period and didn't want to work with her. They may have not gotten along in the back. Their personalities could have clashed...And I bet this had to be an issue on Ronda's side," he added.

Ad

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Alexa Bliss subtly responded to Ronda Rousey's comments

Following Ronda Rousey's comments about Alexa Bliss, fans rallied around the Five Feet of Fury. Bliss then responded to the former UFC fighter in a subtle fashion on X (Twitter).

"I love our business," she wrote in the post.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE I love our business 🖤

Ad

Alexa Bliss was one of Rousey's early feuds in WWE. Bliss put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against her at SummerSlam. The match ended when Ronda Rousey made Bliss submit to an armbar to win her first title in WWE.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!