WWE legend calls out "disrespectful" Ronda Rousey

A WWE legend has called out Ronda Rousey for her recent comments about wrestling and WWE star Alexa Bliss. The former UFC champion said that it was "ridiculous" she was booked to face Bliss just because the latter had high merchandise sales at that time.

This led to Bliss tweeting in response as the fans rallied around her. WWE personality Peter Rosenberg also expressed his displeasure with Rousey's comments. Now, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has shared his opinion on the issue as well.

Talking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL said that these comments show that Rousey has little understanding of the wrestling business.

"I think it’s just naive, is what it is, you know, just and like MJF said, it’s just not an understanding of the business. (...) She obviously doesn’t understand business (...) Who do you want to fight? You want to find a guy who can’t sell a t-shirt? Are you going to find the number one merch guy, and I don’t give a damn who he is. I don’t care if he’s some guy on the street corner. If he can sell more merch than anybody else, put me in the ring with him, we’ll make money," he said.

The WWE legend said he understood that coming from MMA, Rousey would always want to take on the number one fighter, but there is also a business side to things. He then went on to agree with Rosenberg's comments about Ronda Rousey being disrespectful.

"Yes, I think Pete’s right. I think it is disrespectful. You’ve got this Hall of Fame career, and I get it, and it’s your prerogative to say whatever you want (…) But I think, why you want to bash somebody like Alexa, who’s still making a living? You just gonna bash this person that’s making a living and try to discredit her, because it gets you a few clicks. I don’t appreciate it," he added.

Ronda Rousey unlikely to return to WWE

Ronda Rousey gave an update on her future as a pro wrestler recently. Talking to Yahoo! Sports, she revealed whether a WWE return was in her plans.

The former RAW Women's Champion said that she had no reason to go back to WWE. She disclosed that she wanted to have a run with the Four Horsewomen, but never got to do that.

Ronda Rousey last competed in a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2023 when she lost to her real-life friend, Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match.

