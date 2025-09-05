Alexa Bliss reacts after female icon complaints to WWE about putting her against 5’1”

Alexa Bliss is one of the top merchandise movers for WWE today. Her popularity is one of the reasons why she has received a steady push over the years, including multiple Women's Championship reigns.However, female icon Ronda Rousey had a hard time accepting that she was put against a 5-foot-1 wrestler.The Rowdy One smoothly crossed over from UFC to WWE in 2018. She didn't take long to capture her first title by defeating Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam during her rookie year.Despite her initial success, Rousey didn't think Bliss was an ideal opponent for her and described the company's booking of this feud as &quot;f**king ridiculous.&quot; Given her MMA background, The Baddest Women on the Planet couldn't fathom the creative pushing someone based on most merch sales.In the wake of her verbal tirade, Alexa Bliss took to her X (formerly Twitter) to post a lighthearted comment seemingly directed at Ronda Rousey.&quot;I love our business,&quot; Bliss wrote on X. You can check out her tweet below:Will Ronda Rousey ever return to WWE?Ronda Rousey last wrestled in the sports entertainment juggernaut at SummerSlam 2023, where she lost to her frenemy Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match.Since then, she has not shied away from opening a can of worms and leveling serious accusations against Drew Gulak. Has she burned a bridge with the Stamford-based promotion? Well, Bianca Belair doesn't think so.Speaking on the Dope As Usual podcast, The EST said the Rowdy One might come back to WWE someday.&quot;I mean, I always say with wrestling, anything can happen. People always, they come back, they come in, they leave, they come back. We have a Royal Rumble, which is like a jumpstart to the road to WrestleMania with 30 women inside the ring. We have surprise entrances. She may come back at a Royal Rumble one day, but right now she’s not in WWE, but she was here and she brought so many new eyes to the product. She was amazing, and I don’t know, we might see her again one day.”As of now, Ronda Rousey is focusing on her family. She is also a proud mother of two, having welcomed her second daughter with Travis Browne earlier this year.