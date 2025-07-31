  • home icon
  Bianca Belair predicts 4-time champion may step out of retirement in WWE

Bianca Belair predicts 4-time champion may step out of retirement in WWE

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 31, 2025 02:18 GMT
Bianca Belair (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Bianca Belair (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Retirement isn't a permanent thing in WWE and pro wrestling nowadays, as wrestlers keep coming back for a big payday. SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair thinks four-time champion Ronda Rousey could do the same in the future.

The Rowdy One called it quits on her in-ring career after losing to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam in 2023. This ended her second stint with the Stamford-based promotion, during which she captured the Women's Championship three times and the Women's Tag Team Championship once with Shayna Baszler.

Although she has stepped out of retirement to reunite with Marina Shafir on a few occasions, she has largely shifted her focus to family. Rousey recently underwent an amazing body transformation mere months after giving birth to her second child.

In an interview on the Dope As Usual podcast, Bianca Belair said Ronda Rousey could come back for a one-off Royal Rumble appearance one day.

“I mean, I always say with wrestling, anything can happen. People always, they come back, they come in, they leave, they come back. We have a Royal Rumble, which is like a jumpstart to the road to WrestleMania with 30 women inside the ring. We have surprise entrances. She may come back at a Royal Rumble one day, but right now she’s not in WWE, but she was here and she brought so many new eyes to the product. She was amazing, and I don’t know, we might see her again one day.” (h/t - Fightful)
You can check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
What's next for Bianca Belair in WWE?

Bianca Belair is set to miss SummerSlam this weekend.

She hasn't competed in the ring since WrestleMania 41, where she failed to knock IYO SKY off her perch in a Triple Threat Match featuring Rhea Ripley. During the match, she broke her finger and has remained on the sidelines since then.

The EST of WWE recently returned as a special guest referee for a match between Naomi and Jade Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Will she make her presence felt at the Biggest Party of the Summer? Only time will tell.

