  • Why isn’t Bianca Belair wrestling in WWE anymore? The truth explained

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 29, 2025 13:32 GMT
Bianca Belair. [Image Source: WWE.com]

Bianca Belair is one of the top stars in the WWE women's division, having had a remarkable career thus far. However, The EST has been away from the ring for the past few months. She has not competed inside the squared circle since WrestleMania 41. Since then, a lot of fans have been wondering what exactly happened with the multi-time Women's Champion.

Belair is currently not wrestling due to a finger injury that she sustained during her Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at The Show of Shows. During a recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 36-year-old revealed that she sustained the injury while performing a triple German Suplex at WrestleMania 41.

As Bianca Belair executed the move, her hand got stuck underneath The Eradicator, with Ripley's weight crashing onto her hand. She confirmed breaking multiple fingers, with reports indicating that at least one finger was fractured in three places and the joint was affected. This very injury that The EST sustained in April has prevented her from wrestling since then.

Although Bianca Belair has been away from in-ring action, she has remained active in non-wrestling roles. The 36-year-old performed the role of a Special Guest Referee in the No Holds Barred Match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at WWE Evolution. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the multi-time Women's Champion.

Bianca Belair to appear at SummerSlam 2025?

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year at MetLife Stadium, and Triple H is going all out to make it a star-studded extravaganza. While Bianca Belair will not compete at the show due to her injury, she could appear in a non-wrestling role at the annual summer event.

Belair may have a collaborative segment with Cardi B, as the two have been featured in the promotional materials for The Biggest Party of The Summer. Besides, the popular rapper will be the host for SummerSlam 2025. It is a role that typically involves high-profile segments, introductions, or storyline involvement to enhance the event's mainstream appeal.

Well, Cardi B and Bianca Belair's past connection provides a natural opportunity for a non-wrestling segment, such as a promotional skit, a backstage interaction, or a joint appearance to hype the crowd. WWE may capitalize on the two stars' prior chemistry to create a moment, giving rise to huge buzz.

With the company going all out for SummerSlam this year, there is a high chance that WWE will find a way to feature The EST at the grand event.

