Ronda Rousey could drop the title before 2022 ends, according to WWE Universe

It's been a stellar year for Ronda Rousey, who made her return to the company in January. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has dominated the women's division once again by winning the SmackDown Women's title, but some fans feel that she could soon lose her belt to Raquel Rodriguez next week.

In October 2022, Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women's Championship for the second time after defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match at the gimmick premium live event. She later formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler on the blue brand to remain the champion.

Earlier this year, a report stated that Triple H is set to push Raquel Rodriguez. It looks like the massive push is just around the corner. Last night, Rodriguez defeated four women to become the number one contender.

Taking to Twitter, the majority of WWE Universe predicted that Rousey would drop her title to the challenger next week on the final episode of the blue brand in 2022. Check it out:

With the rumored push for Big Mami Cool and negative reactions from fans, it looks like Ronda Rousey could be dropping the title to another rising superstar before the end of 2022.

Ronda Rousey reacts to Raquel Rodriguez's win on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she turned heel after winning her second SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan.

Last night, Raquel Rodriguez became the number one contender for the Baddest Women on the Planet's title by winning a gauntlet match. After the show, Rousey reacted to Raquel's upset victory on SmackDown:

"My reaction? Can I say that was complete and utter BS? The ref counts faster than I don't know what," Rousey said.

Rousey and Raquel were no strangers to each other as the two competed inside the squared circle at the beginning of the year. It will be interesting to see if Raquel can become the fourth woman to beat the Baddest Women on the Planet in WWE.

