Ronda Rousey feels SmackDown star disrespected her during the show

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was outraged with Raquel Rodriguez interfering in the matchup between number one contender Shotzi and Shayna Baszler.

The Rowdy One was in Baszler's corner this past week on SmackDown. During the match, Rousey managed to distract Shotzi a couple of times before Raquel Rodriguez walked out to aid her friend. The number one contender used this to her advantage and picked up the win with a quick rollup.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on SmackDown Lowdown this week. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was irate with Raquel and felt that her involvement in the matchup was a huge sign of disrespect.

"I showed Raquel respect tonight, she disrespected us both. I don't even know where it came from at all," said Rousey.

Shayna claimed that the two women will pay the price for their actions next week when they meet in a tag team match:

"She had no business being out there. And here's the thing that people are gonna need to understand around here. You wanna stick your nose in Ronda and Shayna's business, you're gonna have to pay." [From 1:13 - 1:27]

You can watch the full interview here:

Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames

Last week on the blue brand, a six-pack challenge was announced to determine the new number-one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The match featured the likes of Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, and Shotzi, all competing for a shot at the gold. However, it was the NXT call-up Shotzi who picked up the win when she planted Lacey with the Never Wake Up.

However, things have not been easy for her as Rousey and Shayna almost immediately started harassing her. Baszler caught Shotzi in a sleeper hold backstage and left her lying on the floor.

Shotzi will finally have a chance to get retribution from Ronda Rousey when the two stars meet at Survivor Series next Saturday.

