Ronda Rousey gives her honest opinion on her second run with WWE

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey shared her honest opinion about her second run in WWE, which began earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey made a surprise comeback when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at number 28. She eliminated Charlotte Flair to win and eventually began feuding with her until WrestleMania Backlash where she defeated The Queen to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Last month, she captured her second SmackDown Women's Championship and returned to the top of the women's division. Speaking on her YouTube channel, she gave her honest thoughts on her current run with the company after returning from maternal leave:

"I think this run is easier because I kind of know how things work around here and I've kind of paid up more of my dues... I have put enough time here that they'll at least hear me out and explain to me why I'm wrong if I am, you know, and that way I learned something. I think I feel like I have more of a voice this time and confidence to use it." (From 2:49 to 3:18)

Fans have also praised Rousey's recent work, whether it be her in-ring skills or how she has improved her promo skills since turning against the WWE Universe.

Ronda Rousey's next challenger will be determined on an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

In July, Ronda Rousey lost her championship via Money in the Bank cash-in by Liv Morgan. She received a rematch for her title but couldn't get the job done due to a controversial finish. Last month, she received another opportunity at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The two Superstars faced each other in an Extreme Rules match where Rousey made Morgan pass out to win the title for the second time. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, a new number-one contender will be crowned for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Xia Li, Shotzi, and Sonya Deville will face off to earn the right to face the Baddest Woman on the Planet for the title. It will be interesting to see which superstar gets the opportunity to face Rousey for the title.

