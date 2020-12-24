Ronda Rousey on the hardest part of being a WWE superstar

The last time the WWE Universe saw "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey on their television screens was in the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she took her first pinfall loss to Becky Lynch. The triple threat match, which also involved Charlotte Flair, was to crown the first-ever unified RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ever since she took a hiatus from the company, the WWE Universe has been speculating on when we will see Rousey's eventual return to WWE programming. With WrestleMania season right around the corner, the rumors will no doubt start to bubble up again.

With WWE currently set in only one location for the foreseeable future, there might not be a better time for Rousey to return to the ring, as she recently revealed to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy that traveling on the road was her least favorite part of being a WWE superstar.

Ronda Rousey didn't like being on the road during her time with WWE

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion explained that while she loved competing in the ring, the traveling between shows wasn't something she enjoyed at all...

"I love wrestling but I think it was maybe Sarah Rowe (Sarah Logan in WWE) who told me this, she wrestles for free but they pay her to travel. The hardest part I think was just not being able to lay down horizontally, you know. Taking a bunch of hard bumps, your back hurts and you just want to lay down. All I wanted to do between shows is lay down with my legs up and traveling you're just sitting upright all the time and my back would kill me. So the actual act of traveling, I do not miss at all, it was the absolute worst."

As you can imagine, someone who was involved in MMA as long as Rousey was would certainly suffer some long-term injuries, and the injury to her lower back made traveling with the WWE all the more difficult...

"My bottom vertebrae in my back is actually broken in half. So that has something to do with it. But traveling on a broken back is the absolute worst. I love being home on my extra firm Tempur-Pedic mattress every night."

One of my fav matches - such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day 🥋❤️ looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020

Do you expect Ronda Rousey to return to WWE in 2021? What event would make the most sense to see her make her comeback? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.