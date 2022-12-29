Ronda Rousey jokes about borrowing a sword from former WWE Champion for her attire

Ronda Rousey has had an excellent year ever since she made her return at Royal Rumble 2022. In her most recent vlog, she joked about borrowing a sword from former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as she cosplayed Future Trunks on an episode of SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Liv Morgan, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. The Baddest Woman on the Planet lost to her for the second time at SummerSlam 2022 in controversial fashion. She finally recaptured her title in an Extreme Rules match in October.

On Rousey's YouTube channel, she uploaded a vlog where she spoke about the time she had to face Natalya in an impromptu match. During the vlog, she joked about wanting to borrow Drew McIntyre's sword as she was cosplaying as Future Trunks from Dragon Ball Z:

"I'm gonna have to take out my Future Trunks jacket and apparently I don't have a giant sword to go with it which would be cool if I had a Future Trunks sword but you know let's see if Drew McIntyre let me borrow his sh*t. Just kidding, it's a different sword." (From 2:00 to 2:14)

Interestingly, the attire was not complete, as Rousey stated in her vlog that it was a last-minute decision to go out as Future Trunks.

Ronda Rousey is set to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez on WWE SmackDown

After winning her second SmackDown Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey turned her back on the WWE Universe and formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler to protect her title reign on the blue brand.

In November 2022, The Baddest Woman on the Planet feuded with Shotzi Blackheart. During their rivalry, Rousey made another enemy in the form of Raquel Rodriguez.

Last week, Big Mami Cool won a Gauntlet match with an injured arm to become the new number-one contender for Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship.

This will be the third encounter between the two for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has previously walked out with a victory over Rodriguez.

Do you think Rousey will lose her title to Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section.

