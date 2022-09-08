Former Champion would "definitely" want Paul Heyman to be their manager in WWE

Current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she would be very keen to have Paul Heyman as her ringside manager.

Despite her intimidating physical presence, it can be argued that Ronda has struggled to verbally connect with the WWE Universe since her debut for the company in 2018. A popular and simple fix to that could be having Heyman work as her manager and mouthpiece.

During her latest 'Baddest Stream', the former SmackDown Women's Champion was asked by a fan if she would ever want to work with Heyman.

"Definitely, without a doubt, without hesitation." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Watch the full stream below:

Rousey also revealed that she is envious of Roman Reigns having Heyman as his ringside manager.

"I think he's great. I'm very jealous he has Paul Heyman as his advocate." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

A strong example of Heyman working as a mouthpiece for an intimidating performer to its fullest effect was seen during his lengthy run as the advocate for The Beast, Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman believes Ronda Rousey cannot reach her potential on her own

Although she is incredibly popular with a strong section of the WWE Universe, there are many who feel there is something missing with the 35 year old star's on-screen persona.

Speaking on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Paul Heyman stated that Ronda needs someone to bounce off of in order for her to discover her true potential in WWE.

"There are things about Ronda Rousey that are so ahead of the curve, that are so beyond anybody's ability to even fathom how great she can be. And there's no way that she can reach that on her own. She needs someone to bounce off of, to perform with." [H/T Comic Book News]

Ronda Rousey has not competed in a televised WWE match since she failed to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship against Liv Morgan at SummerSlam in July. The match ended on a controversial note as Morgan tapped out to Rousey's armbar but the referee didn't notice.

Since then, Ronda has been involved in a storyline with the WWE authority and even attacked Adam Pearce. On the other hand, Liv Morgan successfully defended her championship against Shayna Baszler at Calsh at the Castle. We are likely to see Ronda and Liv in a match for the Smackdown Women's Championship again.

Would you like to see Ronda Rousey and Paul Heyman join forces?

