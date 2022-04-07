Former WWE Divas Champion wants a rematch with Ronda Rousey

Former Divas Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has expressed her interest in having a rematch with Ronda Rousey.

Since 2018, Nikki and her sister Brie have stepped away from the ring to focus on other business ventures. However, The Bella Twins have made sporadic appearances at several events. One recent show where Nikki Bella made her presence known was at the first-ever all-women's premium live event, Evolution.

At Evolution, Nikki faced off against then RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in the main event. Bella would come out of the match with a loss. However, during a recent interview on the This is Paris podcast, the veteran stated that she would love another go at the 2022 Royal Rumble winner.

"I think one day that I would like to relive was when we — once in like the lifetime of wrestling, we got to have an all-women’s pay per view, and Ronda Rousey and I main-evented it with Brie. “It was historic and just what we fought for, and I remember I was going through a lot mentally at that time and had to hide it because I was going through my breakup." Nikki added: "It was already an epic moment but inside, I know it could be even more epic. Evolution, I’d relive it and I’d beat Ronda, I wouldn’t lose, I’d actually beat her." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Although Nikki is currently not performing in WWE on a regular basis, her star power is undoubtedly big enough to earn a rematch with Ronda.

How did Ronda Rousey fare at WrestleMania 38

After making her triumphant return earlier this year, Rousey won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. The former UFC Champion went on to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

Although the 35-year-old hadn't been in WWE for over two years, Rousey was considered a favorite by many heading into her match with The Queen. Despite the odds, The Baddest Woman on the Planet would leave Texas without the gold as she lost to Charlotte Flair.

According to Ronda, Charlotte Flair blatantly cheated during their match at WrestleMania 38, with the contest ending in a slightly controversial fashion. The feud between the two megastars appears to be far from over.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Pratik Singh