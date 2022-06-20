Ronda Rousey makes feud with Natalya deeply personal

The upcoming SmackDown Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Natalya at WWE Money in the Bank has gotten very personal.

On the June 3rd episode of WWE SmackDown, Natalya won a six-pack challenge to earn the right to challenge Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It was later announced that the matchup would take place at the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2nd.

Nattie would attack Rousey from behind after a matchup against Shotzi, before seemingly injuring her legs in the Sharpshooter. Things have picked up between the two women. It came to a head this weekend on social media when Rousey took a shot at Nattie and her sister's YouTube channel, calling it a "discount onlyfans sister fetish."

The Baddest Woman on The Planet tweeted out:

"Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature youtube.com/c/TheNeidharts," Ronda Rousey said in a tweet.

Natalya fires back at Ronda Rousey in a big way

To the surprise of many in the WWE Universe, Natalya chose to fire back at Ronda Rousey and mocked her over her controversial conspiracy theories and her "hot takes on life."

The Queen of Harts tweeted out:

"It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm and cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we're not as weird as your hot takes on life," Natalya said in a quote tweet response.

This was met with a lot of shock from the WWE Universe. One WWE fan saying they never thought that Nattie would be in the conversation for the name that would take Rousey down on social media; Natalya responded with:

"I’ve always been in the conversation. Just overlooked because my kindness has been mistaken for weakness," Natalya said in a tweet.

It's weird to see two women that used to be such good friends tearing each other apart in such a personal manner on social media. If both women are working, hats off to them for building the match in a way that's making everyone sit up and take notice.

Their match at the Money in the Bank premium live event should prove to be very interesting.

