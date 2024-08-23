Ronda Rousey makes a public apology: "I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it"

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently took to social media to issue a public apology for spreading a conspiracy theory almost 12 years ago. The Baddest Woman on the Planet apologized after she was called out on Reddit for her controversial past tweets about the Sandy Hook Elementary School victims.

Rousey has been one of the greatest in-ring performers of the past decade. She was one of the foremost stars in MMA and in the world of professional wrestling as well. However, since the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion retired from the promotion, she has been a part of many controversies.

For those who are not aware, a horrific incident happened on December 14, 2012, at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, where a perpetrator killed several people including 20 children.

Trending

During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, Ronda Rousey received major backlash from fans for her past tweets about the Sandy Hook victims. The former WWE star has now taken to X/Twitter to issue an apology.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Rousey wrote that she had drafted an apology on this matter several times in the past but always thought it was not the right time as it might hurt a lot of sentiments. She mentioned that 11 years ago she made the terrible decision of tweeting out a Sandy Hook conspiracy video without fact-checking. However, the former MMA star added that she quickly realized her mistake and deleted it.

The 37-year-old added that she wanted to draft an apology to include in her memoir but her publisher asked her to take it out. Ronda Rousey then criticized herself for the tweets, writing that she deserved to be canceled for it.

"But honestly, I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested, resented, and worse for it. I deserve to lose out on every opportunity, I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it. I still do," she wrote.

She stated that the apology came 11 years too late and that she was ashamed for contributing to the pain of the victims and their families.

"I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul, I am so so sorry for the hurt I caused. I can’t even begin to imagine the pain you’ve endured and words cannot describe how thoroughly remorseful and ashamed I am of myself for contributing to it. I’ve regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until the day I die," she mentioned.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ronda Rousey wants to face WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

During the Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Ronda Rousey heaped praise on WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and mentioned that she would like to face The Eradicator if an opportunity arises.

"Yeah, Rhea Ripley — she's amazing and hopefully we get the opportunity one day," she said.

Following her exit from WWE, the former women's champion made several appearances in other promotions. However, she did not sign a full-time contract with any other promotion.

The star is currently expecting her second child. It remains to be seen whether she will ever return to the squared circle in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback