Ronda Rousey wants massive first-time-ever match against major WWE Superstar

Ronda Rousey shared the ring with several top female WWE Superstars. However, she hopes to get the opportunity to go head-to-head against a top RAW star in a first-time-ever match.

The superstar in question is Rhea Ripley. While The Eradicator was in NXT during Rousey's first stint in the Stamford-based company, the two never crossed paths during The Baddest Woman on the Planet's second run, which ended at last year's SummerSlam. Reports even suggested the two were planned to have a match at WrestleMania 39. However, it never happened. During a Q&A session on Reddit, Rousey named the Australian star as the one woman in wrestling with whom she would like to get in the ring.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that Ripley is "amazing," pointing out that she is hopeful they would get the opportunity to go head-to-head one day:

"[Are there any women in wrestling you would love to get in the ring with, that you weren't able to during your runs?] Yeah, Rhea Ripley — she's amazing and hopefully we get the opportunity one day," she said.

Will Ronda Rousey return to WWE under Triple H's regime?

The Baddest Woman on the Planet left the Stamford-based company last year after her contract expired. In her final match, she lost to her real-life best friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam. Since then, the 37-year-old wrestled only twice at an independent event and a ROH show before stepping away from in-ring competition. Last month, she announced her pregnancy with her second child.

During her Q&A session on Reddit, Ronda Rousey addressed the possibility of returning to WWE following the departure of Vince McMahon and under Triple H's regime. She disclosed that she would consider it because she would like to have another tag team run with Baszler.

"[Would you consider a comeback under the HHH regime? If so, who would be your dream opponent?] I would consider it, I would just love to tag team with Shayna again — if she could ever forgive me and take me back!" Rousey said.

With Baszler still an active competitor on WWE RAW, it would be interesting to see if she would ever reunite with Rousey after the latter gives birth to her second baby.

