"Now it’s my turn" - Ronda Rousey gives inspirational speech following Royal Rumble victory

Ronda Rousey has an inspirational message to share after her memorable Royal Rumble win last night at the premium live event.

The former UFC champion made an astonishing surprise return and entered the Women's Rumble match at number 28 and made four eliminations on her way to victory.

After the match, Rousey took to Instagram to post an emotional message for her fans. The post details how she was preparing for the Rumble even when she was pregnant. She mentioned that she wanted to set an example for her newborn just as her mother did for Rousey and her sisters back in the day.

"I just had a baby 4 months ago. Since the day I found out I was pregnant and calculated my due date, I knew I wanted to return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble 2022. Two weeks, even two months postpartum, that goal seemed crazier than ever before. But I just missed it so much… and I so badly wanted to give Pō the same example that my mom gave to me and my sisters - she never broke stride following her dreams while having us. Now it’s my turn."

Ronda Rousey will be on RAW this week

Rousey is fresh from winning the Rumble and will be on Monday Night RAW this week. It will be interesting to see if she decides to go after the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. She is also free to choose to take on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair or NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has already fired some shots at The Baddest Woman on the Planet. The two women have a lot of history and competed against each other in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 35. If the two women take their rivalry to WrestleMania, it will be a singles match that has been almost four years in the making.

