Top WWE Superstar details which version of Seth Rollins is her favorite

Seth Rollins has portrayed multiple personas during his WWE tenure, from The Monday Night Messiah to The Visionary. Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she is fond of a character Rollins played early in his career.

Rollins made his WWE main roster debut in late 2012 as part of the justice-seeking group, The Shield. Alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley), the RAW Superstar dominated the company for several years.

While Rollins has had plenty of success outside the faction, Ronda Rousey's favorite iteration of Rollins' on-screen persona came when he was part of The Hounds of Justice. In a recent stream, The Rowdy One noted:

"I like Shield Seth. I really miss Shield Seth. And then like he came out in his Shield gear for his match with Roman, and I thought that was real cool even though he was just doing it to troll." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

As Rousey mentioned, Seth Rollins only brought the character back for one night at the 2022 Royal Rumble. At the event, he secured a victory over his former stablemate, Roman Reigns, via disqualification. However, The Visionary failed to capture the Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins is a champion once again

On this week's RAW, Rollins once more proved why he is one of the greatest names in WWE after he defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new United States Champion.

Following his victory, the new United States Champion shared his reaction to capturing the coveted title via Twitter.

"Proper," wrote Rollins.

Check out the tweet below:

Many will argue that Seth Rollins' win was tainted as his opponent Lashley was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar before the match. It will be interesting to see who steps up to the champion in the coming weeks.

