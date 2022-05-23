"That’d be fun" - Ronda Rousey names 2-time champion as her dream opponent

Ronda Rousey has named former WWE Divas Champion Paige as the superstar she wants to share the ring with.

The Anti-Diva hasn't competed in the ring for more than four years, as she was forced to retire due to an injury. She recently teased making a return to manage The Baddest Woman on the Planet in a social media post.

Paige previously managed The Kabuki Warriors for a short time several years ago and even served as the SmackDown General Manager in 2019.

During a gaming stream on Facebook, Ronda Rousey was asked by a fan who her dream opponent was, and she didn't hesitate to mention the former NXT Women's Champion.

"I wish I could wrestle Paige. That’d be fun," said Rousey. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Ronda Rousey recalls using a replica championship belt for a WWE show

During the same stream, The Baddest Woman on the Planet spoke about the different titles that WWE keeps for TV shows and live events.

This was in response to a viewer claiming that the company wouldn't let her take the title home. Rousey recalled having to use a replica in the past.

"There’s one [championship belt] that we leave at TV so whenever I’m there, even if I forget it, there’s always one there and there’s one I’m supposed to take home with me to take on the road for live shows and stuff and I haven’t gotten that one yet because I’m sure that Charlotte [Flair] got to keep hers and keep that one because she had been using it for like a year so they probably just wanted to get a new one made so, that’s just my assumption. Maybe they’re just like, I don’t need the belt but if I show up to a live show and I don’t have a belt, they’re gonna be like, ‘Ronda, where’s your belt?…’ Probably end up making me use a merch belt which, I’d be lying if I say I didn’t show up to live shows without my belt. I had to use a merch belt before… and you can tell too in the pictures."

The SmackDown Women's Champion won her title by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash. Since then, Rousey has successfully defended the championship against Raquel Rodriguez on the blue brand. With no challenger in sight, it remains to be seen who she will face at the upcoming Hell in a Cell event on June 5th.

