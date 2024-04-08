Ronda Rousey opens up on her relationship with Stephanie  McMahon

Ronda Rousey recently praised Stephanie McMahon as she shed light on her relationship with the former Chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet made her in-ring WWE debut at WrestleMania 34. She teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed tag team match. Rousey submitted McMahon with The Armbar to secure the win for her team.

Despite her issues with the wrestling promotion, especially the management, the UFC Hall of Famer always had good things to say about Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. In an interview with KTLA, Ronda Rousey talked about her relationship with Stephanie revealing how the latter helped her during her early days:

“She’s just a genuine friend. From the very beginning. We were supposed to be enemies in the ring, but you’re usually the closest with the person that you’re feuding with. We were the ones beating each other up every week, and she was the one guiding me through so much and teaching me about the intricacies of the industry. She was a guide to me when I had no idea what I was doing. I’m always grateful to her. I couldn’t say enough great things about her,” she said. [H/T Ringside News]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Ronda Rousey makes massive revelation about WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley locked horns at WrestleMania 39 with the Smackdown Women's Championship on the line. Former Champion Ronda Rousey recently made a huge revelation about the 2024 Slammy Best Match of the Year, which saw The Eradicator beat The Queen to commence a dominant title reign.

During an interview with Cageside Seats, the former UFC star revealed that the match was not supposed to go as long as it did. She claimed that The Queen asserted her dominance and continued with the contest despite the referee telling the two superstars to go backstage:

“They weren’t supposed to go that long. The whole time the referee is telling them to go backstage and Charlotte threw her big d**k on the table and said no, we’re gonna do this awesome fu**ing match. And that’s what [the women are] dealing with. They’re not allowed to show how fu**ing amazing they are, because ‘Oh, the crowd’s gonna be tired for the guys match afterward.’ That’s bull sh*t,” said Ronda Rousey.

Expand Tweet

After over a year of her win over Flair, Rhea Ripley has yet to lose her title. It remains to be seen which superstar will dethrone The Judgment Day member.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE