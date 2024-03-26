Ronda Rousey reveals major rule Charlotte Flair broke at WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair faced Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Former WWE superstar Ronda Rousey recently made a huge revelation about the match.

The 39th edition of The Show of Shows aired live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The premium live event featured several matches across the two nights. One of the most highly-anticipated bouts was the title match between Flair and Ripley. The Eradicator defeated The Queen in a highly entertaining contest to become the new champion.

During an interview with Cageside Seats, Ronda Rousey revealed that the match was not supposed to go as long as it did. The former UFC star pointed out that Charlotte Flair asserted her dominance and continued with the bout despite the referee telling the two superstars to go backstage:

“They weren’t supposed to go that long. The whole time the referee is telling them to go backstage and Charlotte threw her big d**k on the table and said no, we’re gonna do this awesome fu**ing match. And that’s what [the women are] dealing with. They’re not allowed to show how fu**ing amazing they are, because ‘Oh, the crowd’s gonna be tired for the guys match afterward.’ That’s bull sh*t,” she said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

WWE Hall of Famer makes bold prediction about Charlotte Flair's return from injury

Charlotte Flair sustained multiple injuries during a match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen fell from the top rope while trying to execute a move and tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The Women's Grand Slam Champion had to undergo surgery and is currently working on her recovery.

Speaking on Casual Conversations, Ric Flair praised his daughter for her ability to keep improving. The Nature Boy referred to Flair as the best worker in the business. The 75-year-old claimed that The Queen's return from injury would be the greatest storyline of all time:

"She'll come back from this injury, it's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is."

Charlotte Flair has been advertised for the March 29 edition of WWE SmackDown, scheduled to air from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.