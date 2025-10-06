  • home icon
  Ronda Rousey posts training clip; Batista, Naomi, and other WWE stars react

Ronda Rousey posts training clip; Batista, Naomi, and other WWE stars react

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 06, 2025 12:55 GMT
Naomi (left), Ronda Rousey (middle), Batista (right) [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]
Naomi (left), Ronda Rousey (middle), Batista (right) [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently took to social media to post a clip of her training session. The 38-year-old is a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

After making a massive name in the world of MMA, Ronda Rousey joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017. She went on to win multiple titles in the Stamford-based promotion and wrestled against some of the biggest names on the roster, including Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, before leaving the company in 2023. After exiting WWE, Rousey wrestled in a few matches on the independent circuit before announcing her 'retirement' from pro wrestling.

The MMA legend recently took to Instagram to post a clip of her karate training session. In her post's caption, Ronda highlighted that she did some karate with her friends "in the garage."

"Just doing some karate in the garage with my friends 😜@babyfacebenoit @mannygamburyan @rickylundell @paulinepitamacias," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Batista, Naomi, Natalya, Samantha Irvin, Shayna Baszler, Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri, Meiko Satomura, and others, reacted with a like on Ronda Rousey's Instagram post. Meanwhile, Nikkita Lyons left a comment on it with several burning heart emojis.

Check out screenshots of stars' reactions below:

Screenshots of stars' reactions [Image credit: Ronda Rousey's Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' reactions [Image credit: Ronda Rousey's Instagram]

Ronda Rousey took shots at WWE star Alexa Bliss

During a conversation on The Last Fan, Ronda Rousey took shots at Alexa Bliss, saying that she believed her booking against Little Miss Bliss in WWE was "ridiculous."

Rousey also took jabs at the company for making her wrestle against Bliss just because the latter had the most merchandise sales at the time.

"The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was f***ing ridiculous, and you want to know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time! Like, what the f**k? That’s your decision-making process?"

Ronda Rousey has been taking shots at the Stamford-based promotion since she left the company in 2023. It will be interesting to see if the MMA legend will ever return to the squared circle.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
