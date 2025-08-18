Ronda Rousey receives a heartfelt message from major WWE Superstar

Ronda Rousey received a heartfelt message from a WWE Superstar ahead of this week's episode of RAW. Rousey's final match with the promotion was a loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.The Baddest Woman on the Planet showed off her physique in a new Instagram video and noted that she had lost weight after giving birth. Rousey added that she wanted to regain her muscle as well and shared a video of herself working out. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNatalya reacted to Rousey's post and complimented her physique. She stated that the former champion looked great, and you can check out her comment in the image below.Natalya sent a heartfelt message to Rousey on Instagram. [Image credit: Ronda Rousey on Instagram]Rousey had an impressive career in the UFC before her tenure as a WWE Superstar. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and the RAW Women's Championship once during her time in the company. She also captured the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Shayna Baszler in 2023. Baszler was released by the company earlier this year.Vince Russo comments on Ronda Rousey's decision to leave WWEWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently discussed why he felt Ronda Rousey decided to leave WWE.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that Rousey probably was not a fan of all the travel that was involved with being a WWE Superstar. He noted that the former UFC star was used to training at one place, and then all of a sudden she had to go on the road every week.&quot;I think what happened with Ronda Rousey was, bro, I think what got to Rousey was the house shows. You know Rousey was used to training at the same facility and going home every night, and now all of a sudden she is on the road, a different city, and that did not work with her,&quot; said Vince Russo. YEMOKO @benitomugishoLINK@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE I missed Ronda Rousey thereRousey competed in a few matches following her departure from the company in 2023. She teamed up with Marina Shafir to defeat Athena and Billie Starkz in her final match at a Ring of Honor taping in November 2023.