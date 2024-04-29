Ronda Rousey could return to WWE, claims veteran, but she allegedly wants top performer fired 

WCW veteran Konnan recently weighed in on Ronda Rousey's recent allegations against WWE Superstar Drew Gulak.

The former Cruiserweight Champion found himself in hot water when The Rowdy One spilled the beans on a backstage incident that happened a few years ago. Rousey accused Gulak of inappropriately pulling the drawstrings of her sweatpants.

WWE launched an investigation into the matter and took Drew Gulak off TV. Recent reports have suggested that the 37-year-old superstar is on the verge of getting fired from the company.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said it's possible that Ronda Rousey laid down the conditions for her potential WWE return, among which included the immediate sacking of Drew Gulak.

"I doubt if he [Drew Gulak] don't know he's going to come and pull a drawstring. I mean, first of all, it's rude. And second of all, you know you could get heat. It is Ronda Rousey. She's not just some chick. And maybe because they were asking her, 'Hey, if you ever gonna come back to WWE? she was like, 'Well, a lot of things would have to change, right?' Maybe they called her and they were like, 'Would you ever be willing to come back?' Is she pregnant or something like that? And she might have said, 'For me to come back, I gotta make sure Vince [McMahon] isn't there and that Drew Gulak guy ain't there.' That could happen too," Konnan said. [1:03 - 1:45]

What did Drew Gulak have to say about allegations from Ronda Rousey?

Drew Gulak took to his official X/Twitter handle to address the allegations against him.

The WWE Superstar noted that he 'accidentally' touched the drawstrings of Ronda Rousey's pants and had apologized to her for the mishap.

''Backstage at a WWE event in 2022, I saw Ronda talking with a group in the hallway. I stopped to say, 'Hi!' and shake all their hands, and in an attempt to shake her hand, I accidentally touched her drawstring. Complete accident, and one that I had apologized to her for the mishap," he said.

As of this writing, the future looks bleak for Gulak as there's no mention of him on TV.

