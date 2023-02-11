Ronda Rousey returns to WWE SmackDown to once again slam the former Divas Champion

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey returned to take down former WWE Divas Champion Natalya.

After losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the December 30, 2022, edition of the blue brand, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took a break from WWE television.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler had an in-ring promo segment on tonight's WWE SmackDown. Baszler was dubbed a "cheap, knock-off version of Ronda Rousey" by Nattie.

Shayna Baszler took issue with Natalya's jokes and cut her off before she could continue. The Queen of Spades interrupted the promo to say she was sick of being compared to Rousey.

But before she could continue, Rousey's music began to play. The former SmackDown Women's Champion joined the ring and walked straight towards the Queen of Harts.

The Queen of Spades stopped her from pursuing Natalya, and fans wondered if Baszler was hinting at something else. It was deliberate, but then Shayna turned around and smacked Natalya, knocking her to the ground.

Rousey and Baszler then began kicking and stomping on Natalya, eventually holding her and hitting her with the knee, which previously broke Natalya's nose. WWE star Shotzi tried to save Nattie, but even she got trapped in the former MMA star's path of destruction.

What did you think of Ronda Rousey's return to WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes