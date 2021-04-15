Ronda Rousey reveals potential WWE opponents upon return

Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey remains a very popular name among the WWE Universe. It has been two years since her last appearance. Many were expecting Ronda Rousey to be back in WWE for WrestleMania 37 but that didn't happen.

There has been speculation of whether or not Ronda Rousey is done with WWE. However, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan has confirmed that she will return.

Ronda Rousey recently appeared on Table Talk with WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley and named Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair as two superstars that she would love to work with:

"I really like having someone really strong that I can work with that I can use as a base but can also base of me. I would really love to work with Rhea Ripley. Whenever I work with somebody, I think, what is it that I could do only with them and they can do only with me. I think of one thing that we can do that is entirely unique in our match that only we can do, which there’s a lot of things I can think of for me and Rhea. Bianca [Belair] too, honestly. They’re both really really strong chicks that I feel like I can lift as well. I think I have the most options with them, and I’m just so glad that there’s some new faces and blood coming into the division as well.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Rhea Ripley also told Sportskeeda Wrestling during the global conference call before Wrestlemania 37 that she'd love to face Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey's last WWE appearance

Advertisement

Ronda Rousey had a full-time run with WWE from Royal Rumble 2018 to WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Her debut match for the company came at WrestleMania 34 where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. She went on to win the RAW Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam later that year.

Ronda Rousey's final on-screen appearance for WWE came at WrestleMania 35. She was part of the historic first-ever all-women's WrestleMania main event, which also included Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Three years ago @RondaRousey walked into WWE and left a trail of destruction 😳



Maybe one day we'll see her again...#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NLgvzSYFej — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 28, 2021

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey facing Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley upon her WWE return? Comment down and let us know.