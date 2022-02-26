Ronda Rousey's first-ever match on WWE SmackDown announced 

WWE has announced that former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will make her SmackDown in-ring debut next week.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was assigned to the RAW brand during her initial run and is set to compete on the blue brand for the first time in her career against Sonya Deville on next week's episode.

On the opening segment of this week's SmackDown, Ronda Rousey was ambushed by The Pridefighter during her verbal exchange with Charlotte Flair. This allowed The Queen to attack Rousey, possibly injuring her leg.

During a backstage segment, Adam Pearce informed Deville that she'll take on Ronda on SmackDown next week. The bout has been made official.

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will make history at WWE WrestleMania 38

The Queen and The Baddest Woman on the Planet are two of the first women to headline the Grandest Stage of Them All, and at this year's extravaganza, they will meet one-on-one in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday.

Rousey recently opened up about competing at WrestleMania 35, revealing that the negative reaction from fans affected her.

"I walked out of the stadium at WrestleMania, my knuckle was shattered, I could not even turn my hand to put it on my hip and everyone was booing me out of the stadium and I was just like "Man, fu*k these people, I can't wait to go home." When I left the WWE I was getting booed out of the stadium like every day for months and I think one of the most uncomfortable and disingenuous I ever felt was when I had to be a babyface and the crowd was being hostile towards me and I just can't tell how exactly I fu*king felt," said Rousey.

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and she has the credibility to dethrone Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Whether that will happen at WrestleMania remains to be seen.

Edited by Angana Roy