Ronda Rousey's opponent for Survivor Series finally revealed on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series.

The green-haired superstar earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating five other female stars in a six-pack challenge on the latest episode of SmackDown. The other competitors were Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez.

They all began brawling after the bell rang, and Lacey hit Shotzi with the Women's Right. Liv and Sonya met in the ring once again following their no-disqualification match last week. Rodriguez hit Xia with a delayed superplex of the turnbuckle but couldn't capitalize.

Later on, Raquel hit Xia Li with her Tejana Bomb finishing move. She and Sonya prevented each other from getting the pin. Rodriguez then set up a table next to the announce table. She was about to powerbomb Deville through it, but Liv Morgan caused them to crash onto the floor.

In the ring, Shotzi hit Lacey with Never Wake Up to win the match. At Survivor Series, it'll be her against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

After the match, Shotzi was confronted by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey backstage. The Queen of Spades locked her in a chokehold and left her on the floor before walking away with The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

