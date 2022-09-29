"Doesn't get enough credit" - Ronda Rousey says top WWE Superstar has a really cool move set

Ronda Rousey said former United States Champion Baron Corbin doesn't get enough credit for having a cool move set.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet joined WWE to conquer the rising women's division. She later defeated Alexa Bliss to win her first major championship in WWE. After a lengthy reign, she lost the title to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

In 2016, Corbin moved from the Black and Gold brand to the main roster, where he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale. The following year, he won the United States Championship by defeating AJ Styles. Speaking on her YouTube Channel, Rousey said Corbin has a really cool move set in the company:

"But you know who I think has an amazing move set and like doesn't get enough credit for how cool it is, Baron Corbin." (From 47:36 to 47:43)

Rousey went on to explain how he doesn't get credit for having such a cool moveset as he is a heel in the company.

Ronda Rousey and Baron Corbin are on the same brand

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey made her return to wrestling after a maternal leave. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble match and won. The Baddest Woman on the Planet decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for the title but lost. However, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, and eventually lost it at Money in the Bank to Liv Morgan.

Meanwhile, Happy Corbin had a lengthy feud with Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss in his corner. After losing to McIntyre at The Showcase of Immortals, he turned on Moss and began feuding with him.

Despite her defeat, Rousey has climbed her way back into the women's division, feuding with Liv Morgan to regain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

After a series of losses, Corbin was approached by John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) and has since not been seen on WWE programming. Fans are excited to see the WWE Hall of Famer pair up with one of the biggest heels in the company.

