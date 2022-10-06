Ronda Rousey says 37-year-old WWE Superstar is 'amazingly talented'

SmackDown star Ronda Rousey recently praised Mustafa Ali and the latter's incredible in-ring work.

Ronda Rousey made a shocking transition from UFC to WWE, debuting at Royal Rumble 2018. Since then, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been one of the top stars in the company, main-eventing major shows like WrestleMania 35.

During The Baddest Stream on the Planet, Rousey was asked to share her thoughts on RAW's Mustafa Ali. Here's what she said about the former Retribution leader:

"I think he is amazingly talented, like he athletically comes up with some really amazing sequences and stuff like that. I think he is super cool." (From 48:51 to 49:03)

Mustafa Ali challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on this week's RAW. Despite a valiant effort, the challenger came up short. Meanwhile, Rousey is currently feuding with Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ronda Rousey praises Mustafa Ali's arm drag

In 2016, Mustafa Ali made his WWE debut when he entered the Cruiserweight Classic. He later signed a deal with the company and began performing for 205 Live. Since then, the star has consistently delivered some stellar matches inside the squared circle.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Rousey praised Ali's in-ring ability and said he performs excellent arm drags:

"He has some awesome arm drags. I'm not usually tempted like 'Ooh an arm drag' but like I can arm drag, I'll tell you what." (From 49:04 to 49:11)

Mustafa Ali returned to WWE earlier this year and joined the red brand after a brief hiatus. It will be interesting to see if he can capture his first championship in the company heading into the year's final quarter.

Do you think Mustafa Ali will win any championships in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes