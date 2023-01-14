Ronda Rousey set to miss one of the most important WWE shows of 2023

Ronda Rousey will not be on the January 23rd episode of RAW. While it's fairly normal for a SmackDown Superstar not to appear on the red brand, this is no ordinary episode.

Not only does it serve as the go-home episode of the Royal Rumble 2023, but it also marks the 30th-anniversary episode of the Monday Night show.

So why is this news? For one, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was advertised for the 30th anniversary episode, which isn't surprising considering that other big names such as Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins are all advertised for the show.

A lot more is likely to happen on RAW a few days before than the episode of SmackDown, which is one day before the Rumble.

Ronda Rousey was initially advertised for the January 23rd episode of RAW - which will undoubtedly be one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. However, when looking at WWE.com, it's clear that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion is no longer advertised.

Does Ronda Rousey now have a different goal in mind?

Ronda Rousey had a relatively underwhelming 2022. Despite winning the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, both her reigns were cut short - one by the Money in the Bank briefcase that was successfully cashed in on her, and the second by returning Charlotte Flair.

The Queen returned after a seven-month hiatus and claimed a title shot after Rousey beat Raquel Rodriguez on the final episode of SmackDown 2022.

Perhaps that summed up the year that she had, which was less impactful than her first stint. However, after losing the title, Rousey teased teaming up with her ally and friend Shayna Baszler to go for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

With rumors that her WrestleMania 39 bout against Becky Lynch has changed, could Damage CTRL be in her sights soon?

