Ronda Rousey did something she has never done before at WWE SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszer competed in an MMA Rules match tonight at WWE SummerSlam.

The rivalry between the two superstars has gotten very personal on WWE RAW and the two stars met inside the squared circle tonight to settle their differences. Before the bell, Rousey did something she has never done before. Rousey offered to touch gloves with Shayna Baszler before the match and commentary pointed out that has never been done by the 36-year-old superstar. Baszler refused to touch the gloves as she wasn't interested in showing respect before the match.

"Doc" Chris Mueller @BR_Doctor Baszler refusing to tap gloves just like Ronda did to Holly Holm before she lost the UFC title. It's a huge sign of disrespect. #SummerSlam

Rousey controlled the majority of the match but couldn't put The Queen of Spades away. Shayna Baszler eventually was able to battle back and choked Ronda Rousey out to win the match. Rousey looked despondent after losing and exited the ring as Baszler celebrated.

Shayna Baszler wants a title match after defeating Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam

Shayna Baszler recently disclosed that she wants a title match following WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Baszler called her shot and predicted that she would be able to defeat The Baddest Woman on the Planet at tonight's premium live event. Ahead of her bout against Rousey, Baszler spoke to News 18 and said that she plans on going after a championship after she defeats Rousey at SummerSlam. She noted that it might not happen right away, but going after a title is certainly in her future.

"Once I take care of Ronda Rousey, and I called for it to a fight. So I'm gonna beat Ronda Rousey at what she's the best in the world at. I think everyone's head has to look in my direction after that. So whether that happens in, you know, a month or a year, I think that's the eventual path that happens," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Rousey is rumored to be on her way out of WWE following her loss to Shayna Baszler tonight. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for both stars in the weeks ahead.

