“Didn’t want people to think we’re copying” - Ronda Rousey reveals spot was omitted from Extreme Rules because of AEW similarity

Ronda Rousey recently revealed that a spot was omitted from her upcoming match against Liv Morgan. The two will go head-to-head for the SmackDown Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match at the namesake premium live event on Saturday, October 8.

Morgan won the title at Money in the Bank, cashing in her briefcase on Rousey the same night she won it. The two locked horns again at SummerSlam, where the champ came out with a surprise victory and was then brutalized by the former UFC fighter.

While streaming on Youtube yesterday, The Baddest Woman on the Planet mentioned her upcoming Extreme Rules match. When a commenter suggested that she should throw toys at Liv during the match, she claimed that she suggested using Legos, but WWE did not want the viewers to make comparisons to a similar spot in AEW.

"I suggested Legos [Rousey responded when a chat user said she should throw toys at Liv Morgan] but apparently, AEW did that recently and we didn’t want people to think we’re copying. But I wanted to," said Ronda Rousey. [h/t Post Wrestling]

AEW has previously used Legos during a match. On the March 25, 2021 episode of Dynamite, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy took on Miro and Kip Sabian in an Arcade Anarchy match, during which Chuck was slammed into a pile of Legos.

WWE themselves have used toy bricks during a match before. On the December 20, 2019 episode of SmackDown, Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker) took on The Revival (AEW's FTR). The match saw both members of the latter team take bumps on Legos.

Ronda Rousey calls a RAW Superstar "amazingly talented"

During the same live stream, Ronda Rousey was all praise for RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali.

After a two-month absence from the show, Ali appeared on this week's episode of the red brand. Not only that, he even challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Despite losing the match, the 37-year old earned the champ's respect as Bobby even posted a picture of the two backstage on Twitter.

Former RAW Women's Champion Rousey was asked about her opinion on Mustafa during the live stream. This was her answer:

"I think he is amazingly talented, like he athletically comes up with some really amazing sequences and stuff like that. I think he is super cool." (48:51 to 49:03)

As stated above, Ronda Rousey will take on SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules as she looks to regain the title she initially won at WrestleMania Backlash.

