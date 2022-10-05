"You brought the fight" - Bobby Lashley shows respect to fellow WWE Superstar following last night's RAW

United States Champion Bobby Lashley showed respect to Mustafa Ali following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Lashley was challenged to a match by Ali during a backstage segment on last night's episode of the Red Brand, who accepted the challenge after first turning it down. The 10-minute+ non-title match later that night was highly competitive and ended when the former 205-Live wrestler passed out in The Hurt Lock.

After the match, Seth Rollins ran out and hit Bobby with the Curb Stomp twice, and once on the U.S. title belt. He also stomped Mustafa. This came after Rollins lost the U.S. Championship match to Lashley on the September 19th episode of RAW due to a distraction by Matt Riddle.

The All Mighty took to Twitter earlier today to show respect to his latest challenger, claiming that Mustafa Ali "brought the fight."

"You brought the fight, @AliWWE Much respect. #WWERaw" Bobby Lashley tweeted

This was Ali's first appearance on RAW in over a month. His last appearance wasg teaming up with Cedric Alexander in a losing effort against The Miz and Tomasso Ciampa on August 15th. He also challenged the then-United States Champion Austin Theory for the title at the Hell in a Cell premium live event earlier this year.

"Who cares about Bobby" - Former United States Champion recently threw shade at Bobby Lashley

Former United States Champion Austin Theory threw shade at current champ Bobby Lashley.

Lashley and Theory are no strangers to each other. The two feuded over the U.S. title earlier this year, with the former dethroning the latter at Money In The Bank. The two wrestled in several matches and competed in non-wrestling competitions like a pose-down contest.

Mr. Money In The Bank took on AJ Styles and Bobby in a triple-threat match at a recent house show. He was then interviewed by Bleacher Report, with the conversation being posted on WrestleRant's YouTube channel. He shared his experience working with talents like Styles and Finn Balor and then threw shade at the All Mighty:

"Anyway, who cares about Bobby? But yeah, just the experience of being in the ring with guys like Finn Balor, Aj Styles, uh, Bobby Lashley. You know what I mean?" he said (3:32 - 3:50)

Despite having salty comments about Bobby Lashley, Theory did praise the former WWE Champion down the line.

