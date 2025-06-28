Ronda Rousey spotted at a major event; left speechless by insane moment

Ronda Rousey was spotted at a major event recently. She was left in disbelief by an incident that took place on the show.

After dominating the world of MMA and UFC, Ronda Rousey made her way over to WWE in 2014, where her dominance continued. Under the WWE banner, Rousey went on to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, and she also won the Women's Tag Team Championship. Despite a successful run in the sports entertainment juggernaut, she decided to leave the company after having one final match at SummerSlam 2023 against Shayna Baszler. Since then, she has not been seen on WWE TV.

Trending

Power Slap is a promotion that has been gaining traction across the world. It is an event where two people take turns trying to knock each other out by slapping each other. During a recent Power Slap event, Rousey was seen in the crowd. During the event, the former WWE star was left speechless by the way one of the participants collapsed after being knocked out.

Check out the clip below:

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Major update on Ronda Rousey's potential WWE return

Despite Ronda Rousey's in-ring success in WWE, she was seemingly never able to get over with the fans, and her relationship with the WWE Universe quickly began to turn sour. After leaving the company, the former SmackDown Women's Champion continued to take shots at her former employer, leading many to believe that she may have burned some bridges.

During a recent WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes claimed that the former UFC champion could return at some point, given her relationship with TKO.

"It's a flip of a coin on Rousey. I'd imagine she's back at some point. She has a connection with TKO, don't know it's going to be anytime soon," he said. [From 35:20 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Rousey will ever return to WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!