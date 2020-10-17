Ronda Rousey spotted training ahead of a potential WWE return

Ronda Rousey was last seen in WWE in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Rousey has taken some time off since then, even though she's still under a WWE contract as of now.

The former RAW Women's Champion was spotted training with pro wrestling veteran James Storm, as mentioned in the latter's tweet:

Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I’ve met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does. pic.twitter.com/i0vjd5vQI2 — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) October 17, 2020

It's no secret that Ronda Rousey has developed a certain respect for the pro wrestling industry since being involved with WWE, though she was already a popular name due to her stint in UFC. So it's nice to hear James Storm mentioning that Ronda respects this business on the same level as someone like Kurt Angle.

Details behind Ronda Rousey's potential WWE return have been revealed

One of my fav matches - such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day 🥋❤️ looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned the names of WWE superstars who weren't drafted despite being a part of the company. When Ronda Rousey's name came up, Meltzer reported the following on her status with the company:

“[Ronda] Rousey is still under contract and was expected to do WrestleMania in Los Angeles.”

Dave Meltzer isn't the only one who has a scoop on Ronda Rousey. Paul Heyman dropped a big hint on Ronda's contract status with WWE, teasing that she might have secretly signed a new deal.

"Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey’s contract expires at a certain time. I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn’t people understand that it would be kept secret?”

Ronda Rousey is currently listed as a free agent in WWE. WrestlingNews.co recently put out a report which claimed Vince McMahon is hoping that Becky Lynch comes back around January or February 2021 to kickstart a feud with Ronda Rousey.

Becky Lynch is expected to give birth in December, and if the aforementioned report is true, Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch could be a frontrunner to be the main event of WrestleMania 37.