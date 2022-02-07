“You must be confused” - 13 time Champion mocks Ronda Rousey following SmackDown

A current WWE Women's Champion has taken to Twitter to dispute claims that Ronda Rousey is the "Baddest Woman on the Planet."

Ronda earned the nickname during her mixed martial arts career, where she notched up an impressive streak of victories on her way to becoming the first ever female UFC Champion. But Charlotte Flair, the current SmackDown Women's Champion and women's wrestling pioneer, has now staked her claim to the nickname.

In a recent tweet, posted in response to a post made by the SmackDown on Fox Twitter page, Charlotte implied that she is, in fact, the "Baddest Woman on the Planet."

The original tweet stated, in reference to Rousey;

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet appeared on SmackDown for the first time ever."

To which Flair responded;

"You must be confused; I’m on SmackDown every week."

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will clash at Wrestlemania 38

Ronda Rousey made her much-anticipated return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble, besting 29 other women to earn her place in the Wrestlemania main event.

At the conclusion of the match, the final two competitors were Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, with the latter expressing displeasure with the result of the contest.

Following her Rumble victory, Rousey's Wrestlemania opponent was a topic of much debate among fans and industry figures: Would she choose SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte, or Becky Lynch, who currently reigns at the top of the red brand's women's division?

The added connotations of all three women being involved in the history-making triple threat title match in the main event of Wrestlemania 35 only helped in building the anticipation.

Ronda would eventually choose Flair as her Wrestlemania opponent as 'Big Time Becks' moves on to face Lita at Elimination Chamber, but more is sure to transpire on the road to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who will walk out of Wrestlemania as SmackDown Women's Champion? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

