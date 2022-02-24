Ronda Rousey says her body feels better in wrestling than it did in MMA

Current WWE Superstar and former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey has spoken about the effects of combat sports on her body.

After a long absence, Rousey returned to WWE in 2022 and was victorious in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Before this, however, she was a professional MMA athlete and was one of the biggest stars in the sport, becoming the first female champion in UFC history.

However, in a recent Facebook live stream, the "Baddest Woman on the Planet" discussed both sports, comparing the toll they take on the body, but ultimately stating that Judo was more difficult than both.

“No, Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints than MMA or pro wrestling. I was about ready to retire from Judo just because of how bad it was on my knees when I was like in my early 20s," Rousey said.

Rousey also discussed her current physical condition following WWE return:

"Even at the Royal Rumble, I wasn’t even breathing hard at the end of it and in the match the other day [in Saudi Arabia], I wasn’t even, yeah. I’m an athlete, you know? So I’m not talking about breathing hard. I wasn’t feeling like I was — I couldn’t catch my breath or something like that." (H/T eWrestlingNews)

Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 38

After her return at the Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey could outlast 29 other women to win the 2022 Women's Battle Royal.

This earned her a title match in the main event of WrestleMania 38. After much speculation on her choice, Rousey challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

On the other hand, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair. Rousey is also predicted to have a winner-takes-all match for both women's titles in the future.

